Around Westchester Schools: Can Your Kids Make Mousse? Apple Picks Winner, College Top Grads

Have you and your children cooked your way through the quarantine? If your kids picked up some cooking chops in their distance learning, here's a chance to help them learn a French favorite.

Mettez la main à la pâte ("Get Your Hands Dirty") for children is a virtual class being offered now to teach kids how to make French mousse au Chocolat. The virtual instruction is offered by AFW Westchester, the New York chapter of the Alliance Française, and open to children from beginners to any level French speakers. It's free though a $5 donation to the nonprofit AFW is suggested. Here's more about the Zoom class.

Apple Winner Is Rrom Bronxville

AJ Radik, a rising senior at Bronxville High School is the student winner of a global app-creating contest sponsored by Apple, the Apple’s WWDC20 Swift Student Challenge. The international contest drew thousands of entries. AJ had to come up with an original, interactive Swift Playgrounds project that could be experienced within three minutes. His app was picked among 350 winners from 41 countries.

Apple’s Swift Playgrounds is an app that teaches the basics of the Swift programming language. For his project, Radik created the PathFinder Visualizer app, which visualizes how different types of pathfinding algorithms operate to build custom-drawn graphs. Intended for computer science students, AJ said he drew inspiration from a previous project he worked on in an Advanced Placement computer science class.

AJ Radik, a rising senior at Bronxville High School, has been selected as a winner of Apple’s WWDC20 Swift Student Challenge. Bronxville Union Free School District

“My goal was to create a visually appealing, stable, simple, customizable and distributable application that could help computer science students understand pathfinding algorithms,” Radik said.

AJ likes it when he hears from students using his app to study or from "non-technical" users enjoying it. "It always makes my day," he said. You can see the app for yourself here.

Two College Students From Area Among Hunter Valedictorians

Two from the area are among nine students recognized as valedictorians at last month's Hunter College graduations. The ceremony was online and there were 4,300 graduates.

Erin McDermott, of Pearl River, a Macaulay Honors student with a double major in English and political science, was the editor of Hunter College’s literary magazine. While at college she wrote poetry, stories and plays and has just finished writing a novel.

Jadyn Marshall, of Putnam Valley, a Macaulay Honors student majoring in English, often spent her study breaks at the Metropolitan Museum of Art admiring Rodin’s sculptures. During her time at Hunter College, she joined a group that creates 3-D scans of the world’s cultural heritage for posterity. She recently won first place in the MacMillan Publishers’ Create a Character Profile Contest and was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to teach English in Athens next year.

Having nine students score a perfect 4.0 makes this "an unusual year," according to Hunter College President Jennifer J. Raab.

“This has been a very difficult time period for everyone, but our graduates continued to challenge themselves with hard work and dedication and you and your family and friends should be very proud of what you have accomplished," she said.