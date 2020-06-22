Meet Civil Rights Lawyer From White Plains Running For Hudson Valley Assembly District 93

A civil rights attorney who has fought against racial injustice for 20 years is running for State Assembly in the Hudson Valley district 93.

Jeremiah Frei-Pearson is running to replace David Buchwald, who is now running for Congress in New York's 17th District. Frei-Pearson is running against Mark Jaffe, Chris Burdick, Alex E. Roithmayr and Kristen P. Browde.

The 93rd Assembly District includes Bedford, Harrison, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, New Castle, North Castle, North Salem, Pound Ridge and about half of White Plains.

"I’ve spent my entire career fighting for ordinary people being treated unfairly by powerful forces. I decided to run for State Assembly last year to continue that work and use the skills and experience I’d developed throughout my career to get results as an Assembly Member," said the White Plains resident, a founding partner of the law firm Finkelstein, Blankinship, Frei-Pearson & Garber.

Frei-Pearson worked to reform nursing homes in New York State and forced them to provide quality care. He's also supported issues affecting children by standing up for kids in foster care and fighting for immigrant children.

"When Donald Trump put kids in cages," he said, "my firm went down to the border to fight for families that had been unlawfully and immorally separated."

Frei-Person supports the Black Live Matter movement and the protests taking place across the country. In fact, he's marched in support of civil rights and racial injustice for more than 20 years—since Amadou Diallo was killed by police. He said he feels inspired at how the fight for racial injustice has spread since the death of George Floyd last month and hopes the movement will bring "lasting change."

A longtime friend of Frei-Pearson, White Plains resident Matt Ravick, in his letter to Daily Voice, described him as someone who spent his entire career representing the little guy with his law firm against corporate interests.

"He puts his money where his mouth is," Ravick added in a follow-up phone call. "He really wants to help people. I'm a parent. I work fulltime. I wouldn't bother (writing a letter) if I didn't think he's sincere.

"Jeremiah is an effective leader on national, state, and local issues. When Trump put kids in cages at the Mexican border, Jeremiah’s law firm went to Texas pro bono to fight for the kids and their families."

In-person voting at polling sites throughout Westchester County is Tuesday, June 23, from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 23 is also the postmark deadline for absentee ballots in New York's primary election.

Here's where to go to find a polling place for your address.