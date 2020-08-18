Around The Towns: Westchester's 9/11 Memorial Going Virtual, Senior Scam Looks Official

Westchester County is going ahead with an annual 9/11 ceremony but the event will be virtual due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The online ceremony to honor thousands of lives lost during the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks will be attended by family members who will read the names of those killed on 9/11, or who have died of 9/11 related illnesses in the years that followed.

Westchester County Legislator Catherine Parker announced plans for the virtual ceremony on Monday. She told Daily Voice it is a "good decision based on the number of people we have had in person at prior ceremonies, and that we wouldn’t be able to accommodate all the families if it were in person. I think this virtual ceremony will be a moving tribute to the lives lost and will keep everyone safe."

On Tuesday, Mondaire Jones, Democratic Nominee for New York’s 17th Congressional District, released the following statement in response to Postmaster General DeJoy’s announcement that controversial proposed changes to the United States Postal Service will be postponed until after the November election.

On Monday, Jones, joined by 15 other plaintiffs, filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York against President Donald Trump and Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to stop interfering in the November General Election through sabotaging the United States Postal Service.

“I’m proud that the Postmaster General has taken notice of our lawsuit and has taken a first step toward addressing our concerns. However, these changes are not enough, and we’ll still be proceeding with our case,” said Jones.

“Postmaster DeJoy must commit to reversing all of the damage he’s already done to the United States Postal Service. This means we want to see his plans to address the postal boxes taken off the street, reinstate over time, and replace the 671 mail sorting machines already removed or destroyed.

County Notice Is Senior Scam

Westchester County officials warn residents of a potential scam aimed at senior citizens. The document, which looks like an official notice from Westchester County, threatens a levy against Social Security benefits to satisfy a tax liability.

"We believe that it is part of an attempted fraud perpetrated against residents of the County who may have tax liens on file with the County Clerk’s office. If you receive this type of notice, do not respond to it," said Westchester County Legislator Catherine Parker in Tuesday's announcement.