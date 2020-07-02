Four In One College Will Give Students More Career Choices In Bridgeport

Four colleges are about to merge on one campus in Fairfield County's largest city so students can have access to more resources to plan their careers.

Sacred Heart University, Goodwin University, the University of Bridgeport, and Paier College of Art have formed a consortium to serve certificate- and degree-seeking students at all academic levels in a centralized setting on the current University of Bridgeport campus.

The measure gives students access to the strengths of each individual college. They will be able to select courses that position them for career readiness and when appropriate, navigate from one school to another to continue their education at progressively higher levels, depending on their degree focus.

"Bridgeport welcomes the educational leadership with this innovative plan as businesses and organizational structures reinvent themselves in our city, and throughout the state," said Mayor Joe Ganim. The official announcement of the innovative plan came Tuesday, June 30 at the University of Bridgeport campus.

In attendance, Gov. Ned Lamont said, “We have found this amazing resource, the University of Bridgeport. This is a partnership we may not have thought possible a couple of years ago. It’s a little bit like a food court...you can get some amazing life sciences out of Goodwin, technology...and entrepreneurship at Sacred Heart, Paier for Arts, and get them all right here at the University of Bridgeport. This is a new form of education. I could not be more proud to be part of this partnership, what we are doing right here making the University of Bridgeport the best it can be.”

“We believe that this is a new face and a new direction for how education will prosper in the state of Connecticut. We are very confident about the institutions involved, they all had very high marks from our offices and come with very high regards," said Tim Larson, Director of Connecticut Office of Higher Education stating.

“Goodwin University’s president, Mark Scheinberg, has the vision to bring together educational organizations, economic drivers, and city leaders in a collaboration that gives students a solid path through higher education that enables them to build the future they envision in the setting of a university park,” said University of Bridgeport Board Chair Robert Berchem. “This venture presents a proactive plan to strengthen the University of Bridgeport while protecting the future of our students.”

"I want to extend my appreciation to President Scheinberg and Sacred Heart University’s President John J. Petillo for their visionary thinking and collaboration in securing a strong future for the University's innovative programs for careers of the future," said Stephen Healey, interim president of the University of Bridgeport.

The move "enables Sacred Heart University to expand on programs and offerings and enables us to reaffirm our commitment to the City of Bridgeport. It’s so innovative," said Sacred Heart University President John Petillo.

"Students who may not have had access, funding, or opportunity to receive a degree or certification will now have, not just opportunity – but choices," Ganim later noted.